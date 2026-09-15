Lindsay Clancy Judge Indefinitely Seals Jurors' Names, Citing Safety Concerns

A Massachusetts judge has indefinitely sealed the names of jurors in the high-profile Lindsay Clancy murder trial, citing safety concerns and what he called "significant and divisive attention" surrounding the case. Judge William Sullivan issued the order on Monday (September 14), extending a previous two-week confidentiality measure and stating the names will remain impounded "until and unless otherwise ordered by the Court."

Judge Sullivan explained his decision by referencing past incidents where jurors were identified without their permission, threats reported to the court, and concerns that releasing the list could cause "immediate and irreparable injury" to the jurors and the administration of justice. "The case has garnered and continues to garner significant and divisive attention in Massachusetts, nationally and internationally," Sullivan wrote in the order.

The order also seals the names of all individuals present for jury selection during the week of July 20 for a period of 10 days. Importantly, it does not prevent any juror from coming forward voluntarily or speaking publicly about their experience.

The trial ended in a mistrial on September 4 after the jury deadlocked 11-1, unable to reach a verdict after more than a week of deliberations. Some jurors have spoken to the media, revealing that the majority favored acquittal by reason of insanity. Clancy, a former nurse, is accused of killing her three young children at the family’s Duxbury home in January 2023. Her defense argues she was experiencing postpartum psychosis at the time, while prosecutors maintain she planned the killings.

One juror, Paula Devlin, shared with Fox News Digital that deliberations were emotionally challenging and emphasized the importance of discussing women’s mental health. The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for September 29, when more details about whether Clancy will be retried may be announced. Clancy remains hospitalized pending further proceedings.