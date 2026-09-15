Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy & Annie Murphy Pay Tribute To 'Mama' Catherine O'Hara At 2026 Emmys

Catherine O'Hara's on-screen children shared a loving tribute to the late actress at the 2026 Emmy Awards.

Macaulay Culkin, Dany Levy and Annie Murphy honored O'Hara in a heartfelt in memoriam segment during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (September 14), paying tribute to the iconic actress who passed away earlier this year at the age of 71, per People.

Culkin, who starred in the Home Alone movies with O'Hara when he was a child, shared a sentiment to his on-screen mother, acknowledging that she was a mom to many others growing up.

"There are all kinds of words I could use to describe Catherine. She was encouraging, she was warm, she was funny. But the word I think of is 'mama,'" he said. "She wasn't just a wife and mother to Bo and Matthew and Luke, she was my mom. And by extension, she's all of our mama."

He continued, "Like a good mom, she always showed up when I asked her to. Because that was Catherine. That's what she did. She showed up, and this is the best that we can do for her tonight. We're showing up for her. She may have forgotten me — twice — but we will always remember her."