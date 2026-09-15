Matthew Rhys Makes History With Double Win At 2026 Emmy Awards

Matthew Rhys had double the fun while making Emmys history.

The Welsh actor is an Emmy winner once again, picking up his second and third acting wins at the 2026 Emmy Awards on Monday (September 14) and becoming the first person to ever win two lead acting awards in one night, per E! News. Added to his Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series win in 2018 for his role in The Americans, he is also the first male actor to have won in all three categories.

Rhys was awarded the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for her performance in Widow's Bay as well as the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for his role in The Beast in Me.

"It's everything you dream for," he told People last month about his two nominations. "And then when it happens, you still can't quite believe it."

He seemingly still couldn't believe it after taking home his second award of the night and explained to E! how he is handling the experience.

"These events are kind of incredible and incredulous, and kind of bizarre, and everything in between," he said. "I think a health sense of humor always helps."

Don't miss out on other big winners from the 2026 Emmys. See the list here.