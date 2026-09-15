Michigan Supreme Court Ruling Removes 20,000 From Sex Offender Registry

A recent ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court has led to the removal of 20,000 individuals from the state's sex offender registry. The decision stems from ongoing efforts by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to reform the registry, which they argue is one of the largest and most restrictive in the country. According to ACLU attorney Miriam Aukerman, the registry "sabotages every productive thing a person needs to do to successfully reintegrate into the community." She emphasized that the court ruled the state cannot extend an offender's punishment after sentencing.

The Michigan legislature had expanded the registry in 2011, imposing retroactive requirements that lengthened registration terms and included individuals whose offenses occurred before the registry's existence. This expansion faced legal challenges, with a federal appeals court ruling in 2016 that the retroactive application violated the U.S. Constitution's ex post facto clause. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal on this matter a year later, leaving the lower court's decision in place.

Despite the ruling, some, like Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney David Gilbert, argue that the registry serves a critical public safety function by allowing community members to be aware of potential risks in their neighborhoods. However, Aukerman and the ACLU maintain that the registry is ineffective and overly punitive. Aukerman stated that if legislative changes are not enacted, the courts will continue to address these constitutional issues.

The Michigan Supreme Court's decision marks a significant step in the ongoing debate over the balance between public safety and the rights of individuals who have served their sentences. The ACLU continues to advocate for a more focused and smaller registry that aligns with constitutional standards.