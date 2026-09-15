MLB Slate Features Padres Seeking Ninth Straight Win

All 30 Major League Baseball teams are in action tonight with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season. The San Diego Padres, currently on an impressive eight-game winning streak, are aiming for their ninth consecutive victory as they visit the Colorado Rockies. This streak is the Padres' longest since April.

The Padres, holding a 2.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final National League Wild Card slot, are also eyeing the top Wild Card berth. They trail the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs by just 1.5 games. As reported by The Sporting Tribune, the Padres have dominated the Rockies this season, boasting an 8-1 record against them.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers have a chance to clinch the NL Central title tonight. They need a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates and a loss by the Chicago Cubs to the Atlanta Braves. The Cubs, who have struggled recently, losing key games to the Brewers and Pirates, are also fighting to maintain their Wild Card position.

The Phillies, sitting half a game behind the Cubs, are facing the Washington Nationals. Philadelphia's recent performance has been bolstered by strong pitching, with the third-lowest ERA in the league since September began, according to Yahoo Sports.

The race for the Wild Card spots is heating up, with the Padres, Phillies, and Cubs all vying for better playoff positions. The Padres' magic number to secure a postseason berth is 11, combining their wins and Diamondbacks' losses over the remaining games.