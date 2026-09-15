My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way Teases First New Album In Over 15 Years

My Chemical Romance fans could finally get the long-awaited MCR5.

During the band’s Sept. 12 concert in San Antonio, frontman Gerard Way revealed that the rock group has “always really wanted to make another record.”

Way explained that the "Welcome to the Black Parade" hitmakers considered recording more music following the release of its 2022 comeback single, “The Foundations of Decay.” Those plans changed after the death of longtime friend and collaborator Doug McKean two months later.

“Life happens,” Way told the crowd, per PEOPLE, “but just know that we’ve kinda always really wanted to make another record, so we hope that life allows us to do that.”

The singer then addressed fans who have been waiting years for a follow-up to 2010’s Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

“You guys deserve another record, and we’d love to do that,” he said. “I don’t know when it’ll be, but it’ll be awesome.”

A new LP would be the band’s first in more than 15 years and its first since reuniting in 2019.