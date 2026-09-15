National Voter Registration Day Spurs Action Nationwide

By iHeartRadio

September 15, 2026

Voters Head To The Polls For New Hampshire's Primary Election For The Midterms
Photo: CJ Gunther / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Today marks National Voter Registration Day, a civic holiday established in 2012 to encourage Americans to register to vote ahead of upcoming elections. Thousands of community partners across the country are actively engaging with citizens to ensure they are registered and ready to vote. This year, over 2,000 community partners are participating in events across every state, aiming to reach hundreds of thousands of Americans where they live, work, and gather.

The day is not just about registration; it also emphasizes the importance of being #VoteReady. This includes making a plan to vote, understanding what's on the ballot, and ensuring employees have time off to cast their votes. According to NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org, resources and materials are available to help individuals and organizations facilitate voter registration efforts.

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan grassroots organization, plays a significant role in promoting National Voter Registration Day. They provide resources and support to ensure everyone is represented in democracy. As noted on their website, individuals can register to vote online in ten languages, making the process accessible to a diverse population.

National Voter Registration Day is set for the fourth Tuesday of September each year, as established by the National Association of Secretaries of State. This year, it falls on Tuesday (September 15). The League of Women Voters in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, is actively participating by hosting voter registration events throughout the month. More details can be found on their event calendar.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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