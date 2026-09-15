Nipsey Hussle's New 'LA Theme Song' To Debut In 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga'

"It’s 'cause you told me I’m a young Black n***a/This world don’t love you, that’s just one fact, n***a/You go to jail, you gon’ come back, n***a/'Cause the odds all against you, that's just one stack, n***a," he continues.



The song will also appear on the official soundtrack for the series. Dopson leads the project as executive producer, while Jason Martin, formerly known as "Problem," acts as the creative director. Martin said he called Nipsey's brother, Blacc Sam, and asked if he would be down to have his late brother involved with the theme song. He agreed and said "Snowfall" was their favorite show.



"The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" tells the story of the beginning of hip-hop's dominance on the West Coast following the crack era that devastated communities in the 1980s. "Snowfall" stars Gail Bean and Isaiah John, who reprise their roles, with new additions Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, and Simmie “Buddy” Sims III. The show debuted on FX and Hulu on September 8.



Watch the "Behind The Beat" episode about Nipsey Hussle's "LA Theme Song" below.

