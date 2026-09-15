NYS Board Of Regents Moves To End Exams For Graduation

The New York State Board of Regents has voted to eliminate the requirement for students to pass Regents exams to graduate from high school, starting with the class of 2028. This decision, made on Monday (September 14), aligns New York with most other states that do not require exit exams for graduation. Instead, students will be assessed through a new framework called "Portrait of a Graduate," which focuses on critical thinking, cultural competence, and global citizenship.

According to NEWS10 ABC, the Board's plan involves replacing the current three-diploma system with a single diploma based on local district assessments. Schools will develop their own methods to measure student proficiency, relying on varied sources like teacher interactions and classroom quizzes. The Board of Regents will vote in June 2027 on whether to permanently adopt these changes, with the new rules expected to take effect by July 2027.

Education Department Commissioner Betty Rosa emphasized that the change aims to create a fairer system, noting that elite private schools do not require such exams. The decision has sparked mixed reactions among parents and educators. Some, like Maria Odom of Advocates for Children of New York, support the move, arguing that standardized tests increase dropout rates among disadvantaged students. Others, like college advisor Andy Lockwood, worry about the lack of standards and accountability.

The 74 reports that while some parents welcome the change, others fear it may dilute educational standards and widen gaps between students. Critics argue that without objective tests, it will be harder to gauge student learning and school effectiveness.

The Board plans to conduct public forums from July through October to gather input before finalizing the new graduation requirements. Until then, existing requirements, including the Regents exams, remain in place for current students.