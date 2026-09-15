Obama Calls For Federal AI Regulation

Former President Barack Obama is advocating for federal regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) in the United States. On Monday (September 14), Obama emphasized the need for the U.S. to lead in setting global AI safety standards, expressing concerns over the rapid development of AI technology. He noted that while it's encouraging to see AI companies calling for a slowdown, the future of AI shouldn't be left solely to tech leaders.

Obama's comments come amidst a growing debate over AI safety, with industry leaders like Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and xAI founder Elon Musk endorsing a slower pace of AI development to address risks such as cyberattacks and economic disruptions. In contrast, President Donald Trump has dismissed calls for AI guardrails, suggesting that the only control needed is a "strong and smart" president.

Obama warned that the potential benefits or harms of AI depend on decisions made now, advocating for collective determination of its development and use. He criticized the voluntary standards proposed by tech companies as insufficient, urging Washington policymakers to proactively craft laws and regulations to address safety concerns and ensure AI's benefits are widely shared.

The debate over AI regulation is becoming a central issue in the upcoming midterm elections. Obama has encouraged Democrats to prioritize AI oversight, positioning the party in contrast to Trump's hands-off approach. As AI continues to dominate national conversations, the call for federal action grows louder, with some lawmakers pushing for regulations to safeguard against AI's potential threats.