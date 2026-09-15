Pennsylvania Reports 4th Measles-Related Death

By iHeartRadio

September 15, 2026

American Medical Association Criticizes Trump's Executive Order On Childhood Vaccines
Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A fourth measles-related death has been reported in Pennsylvania, marking the most measles deaths in a single year in the United States since 1992. The latest fatality involved an unvaccinated individual from Mifflin County. Previously, two infants and a 40-year-old woman died from the highly contagious virus in the state.

According to the European Medical Journal, Pennsylvania has confirmed 393 measles cases across 28 counties in 2026, contributing to a national resurgence. As of August 20, 2026, there were 2,777 confirmed measles cases in the U.S., including 36 outbreaks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that nearly all cases were linked to outbreaks.

The CDC has not officially acknowledged the 2026 deaths, despite Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announcing them last week. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested on social media that the deaths were fabricated, leading to public controversy.

The ongoing outbreaks threaten the U.S.'s status of having eliminated measles in 2000. The World Health Organization's Pan American Health Organization will meet in November to decide if the U.S. has lost this status. Meanwhile, health officials emphasize the importance of vaccination, as two doses of the MMR vaccine provide approximately 97% protection against measles.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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