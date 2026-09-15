Pentagon: Iran War Costs U.S. At Least $42 Billion

The Pentagon has reported that the ongoing war with Iran has cost the United States at least $42 billion, marking a $4.5 billion increase from previous estimates. This updated figure, the first official update since July, was provided to congressional defense committees in August, as reported by The Hill. The conflict, which began over six months ago, has prompted significant debate among lawmakers regarding its financial impact.

According to Al Jazeera, the Pentagon initially estimated the cost at $25 billion, but some economists and Democratic leaders argue that the actual cost could range between $630 billion and $1 trillion. These figures take into account not only military expenses but also the economic impact on American households, with increased gas and food prices contributing significantly to the overall cost.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, emphasized the urgency of approving an additional $87 billion in funding for the Pentagon, with $67 billion earmarked for operations in the Middle East. The hearing was marked by protests and heated exchanges, reflecting the contentious nature of the war's financial burden.

The BBC reported that the cost of the war had reached $37.5 billion by May, with further increases expected as hostilities continue. The Trump administration's request for a $1.5 trillion defense budget for the next fiscal year represents a significant increase in military spending, further fueling debates over the war's long-term financial implications.

The Center for American Progress estimates that the war has cost American households at least $1,200 each, with the potential for costs to rise as the conflict persists. As the war continues with no resolution in sight, the financial strain on the U.S. economy and its citizens remains a critical concern.