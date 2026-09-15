Pentagon: Iran War Costs U.S. At Least $42 Billion

By iHeartRadio

September 15, 2026

President Trump, Military Leaders Attend Pentagon 9/11 Observance Ceremony
Photo: Finn Gomez / Getty Images News / Getty Images

The Pentagon has reported that the ongoing war with Iran has cost the United States at least $42 billion, marking a $4.5 billion increase from previous estimates. This updated figure, the first official update since July, was provided to congressional defense committees in August, as reported by The Hill. The conflict, which began over six months ago, has prompted significant debate among lawmakers regarding its financial impact.

According to Al Jazeera, the Pentagon initially estimated the cost at $25 billion, but some economists and Democratic leaders argue that the actual cost could range between $630 billion and $1 trillion. These figures take into account not only military expenses but also the economic impact on American households, with increased gas and food prices contributing significantly to the overall cost.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, emphasized the urgency of approving an additional $87 billion in funding for the Pentagon, with $67 billion earmarked for operations in the Middle East. The hearing was marked by protests and heated exchanges, reflecting the contentious nature of the war's financial burden.

The BBC reported that the cost of the war had reached $37.5 billion by May, with further increases expected as hostilities continue. The Trump administration's request for a $1.5 trillion defense budget for the next fiscal year represents a significant increase in military spending, further fueling debates over the war's long-term financial implications.

The Center for American Progress estimates that the war has cost American households at least $1,200 each, with the potential for costs to rise as the conflict persists. As the war continues with no resolution in sight, the financial strain on the U.S. economy and its citizens remains a critical concern.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices