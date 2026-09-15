President Trump Claims Butler Assassination Attempt Was Democrat Plot

President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday (September 15) that the July 2024 assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania, was orchestrated as a "Democrat plot" to remove him from the election, despite federal investigators finding no evidence of a broader conspiracy.

Trump made the allegations in a Truth Social post, stating "Biden's FBI didn't do what they should have with respect to the Lunatic who shot me in Butler, PA." He added, "New info was just found!" and concluded, "This was all a Democrat Plot, to get me out of the Election, that failed."

The claims came as the FBI released newly unclassified documents about the shooting, which occurred during a campaign rally in the summer of 2024. According to NBC News, the documents reveal previously unknown details about the shooter's background and history.

Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed to reporters that "new information" has emerged connected to the FBI's ongoing investigation into the shooting, which resulted in the death of a bystander while Trump was speaking outdoors. However, Blanche declined to provide specific details about the newly discovered data during a White House press conference Tuesday.

FBI Director Kash Patel testified before a Senate hearing Tuesday, stating there was no evidence the shooter was working with others. The testimony directly contradicts the President's claims of a coordinated Democratic conspiracy.

The assassination attempt occurred in July 2024 when Trump was speaking at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter killed one bystander before being stopped. Trump sustained injuries but survived the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing, with federal authorities continuing to examine the shooter's motives and activities leading up to the attack. No charges have been filed suggesting involvement by any political organization.