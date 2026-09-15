Pro Leagues, Players Battle Online Harassment

North America's top professional sports leagues and players' unions are collaborating to combat gambling-related harassment directed at athletes. On Tuesday (September 15), they released a joint statement urging 35 states and the District of Columbia to implement sports betting bans for individuals who threaten athletes. The leagues and unions emphasized that threats over lost wagers "cross a bright ethical and criminal line." Currently, Ohio, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Louisiana have blacklists that exclude such individuals from sportsbooks and mobile apps.

The move comes amid growing concerns about the impact of sports betting on athletes' well-being. According to a Capital News Service report, several states have already banned abusive gamblers from betting platforms. Ohio, for instance, was the first state to implement such measures in 2023, targeting abuse related to sports gaming.

The NCAA has also expressed concerns about sports betting, highlighting its potential to harm student-athletes and the integrity of competitions. The association is committed to educating athletes, coaches, and administrators about the dangers of sports betting and is working to ensure college sports remain fair and competitive.

As sports betting continues to expand across the United States, with 39 states and Washington D.C. having some form of legalized betting, the call for stricter regulations is gaining momentum. The leagues and unions' recent efforts aim to protect athletes from harassment and uphold the integrity of sports.