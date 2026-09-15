Pusha T & Pharrell Williams Launch New ‘Grindin Coffee’ Brand
By Tony M. Centeno
September 15, 2026
Pusha T and Pharrell Williams have announced their latest collaboration, and it's not music.
On Monday, September 14, the hit-making duo revealed their new coffee brand, Grindin' Coffee, in partnership with Italian coffeemaker Lavazza. Grindin’s first offerings will be dark and medium roast blends, available ground or whole bean.
“Pusha and I have been building together since the beginning,” Williams said in a statement. “From making ‘Grindin’’ back in 2002 to now, it has always been about intention and focus. Coffee has always been part of that discipline. It has been in the room with us when we create. Now it has a name.”
“P and I were waking up really early. Like 5 a.m. early,” Pusha T said about the origins of Grindin. “That was our routine. Alarm goes off at 5, we’re up, and the first thing we’re doing is black coffee or the strongest espresso we can find. That’s how we were working. That was the fuel. We’d be in the studio creating, locked in, just grinding. And then from there we’d go ride twenty five miles on the bike. That was the whole rhythm: create, move, create again. Coffee was part of that whole cycle.”
The duo cooked up the coffee brand while working on Grammy-nominated albums like Pusha's It's Almost Dry, and Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out. Pusha T and Malice were nominated for five Grammys, including Best Rap Album and Album Of The Year. The duo took home the trophy for Best Rap Performance while Pharrell was honored with the 2026 Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. Push, Malice, and Pharrell are still working together on more new music.
Grindin Coffee's dark roast has tasting notes of cocoa, caramel, and brown spices stemming from Central and South America as well as Southeast Asia. The medium roast has notes of bittersweet chocolate, caramel, and roasted hazelnut. The coffee is now available exclusively at www.grindincoffee.com.