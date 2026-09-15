Rapper Bloodhound Q50 Passes Away After Brutal Shooting In Chicago
By Tony M. Centeno
September 15, 2026
Bloodhound Q50, a popular drill rapper from Chicago, has died after he was shot multiple times during a brutal shooting.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the 22-year-old artist, born Mikquale T. Cooper, was ambushed by six men at around 4 a.m. Sunday night, September 13, at a BP gas station in Fuller Park. While he and his female friend were inside the store, two masked men pulled up in a black Infiniti, and four more arrived in a Honda Accord. Once Cooper returned to his white Tesla, the masked men hopped out of their cars, unloaded multiple rounds into the car, and fled.
Cooper was struck in the chest and shoulder. He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A witness claimed he heard over 100 shots.
“When I hopped out the car, the shots started almost immediately,” the witness said. “I thought I heard over 100 [shots]. I think the markings stopped at 80 or something, but I feel like I heard way more than that.”
The witness stayed after the shooting to assist the woman who was with Cooper. She said one of the shooters gave her a warning before Cooper returned to his car. “This is gonna be your man’s last night alive," the man told her.
Bloodhound Q50 started taking his rap career seriously within the past couple of years. Q50 released his first major single, "Splash Bros," in July 2024 following the death of his close friend, Bloodhound Lil Jeff. He landed a deal with Signal Records and dropped other tracks like "Long Live My Bruddas" and "Don't Blink or Stare." He recently dropped his latest project, Get Back or Die Trying, and dropped the music video for his single "Too Stuck." Watch the video below.