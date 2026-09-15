Rapper Bloodhound Q50 Passes Away After Brutal Shooting In Chicago

Cooper was struck in the chest and shoulder. He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A witness claimed he heard over 100 shots.



“When I hopped out the car, the shots started almost immediately,” the witness said. “I thought I heard over 100 [shots]. I think the markings stopped at 80 or something, but I feel like I heard way more than that.”



The witness stayed after the shooting to assist the woman who was with Cooper. She said one of the shooters gave her a warning before Cooper returned to his car. “This is gonna be your man’s last night alive," the man told her.



Bloodhound Q50 started taking his rap career seriously within the past couple of years. Q50 released his first major single, "Splash Bros," in July 2024 following the death of his close friend, Bloodhound Lil Jeff. He landed a deal with Signal Records and dropped other tracks like "Long Live My Bruddas" and "Don't Blink or Stare." He recently dropped his latest project, Get Back or Die Trying, and dropped the music video for his single "Too Stuck." Watch the video below.

