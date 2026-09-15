Reba Pays Tribute To Dolly At Emmys

During Monday night's broadcast of the 78th Emmy Awards, Reba McEntire delivered a heartfelt tribute to her late friend and fellow country icon, Dolly Parton. McEntire performed Parton's 1983 song "Appalachian Memories" in honor of the beloved musician, who passed away on August 25 following a battle with cancer.

The emotional segment was introduced by Sally Field, Parton's co-star from the film 'Steel Magnolias'. Field reminisced about Parton's humanitarian spirit and humor, stating, "God bless you, Dolly Parton. I am not the only one on earth who will love you forever and forever." As McEntire took the stage, she was accompanied by a piano and strings, creating an intimate setting for the tribute. She concluded her performance with a touching message, "I love you, Dolly, so much."

Parton's song "Appalachian Memories," originally released on her album 'Burlap & Satin', is a poignant reflection on her roots in the Smoky Mountains. The song was chosen to honor Parton's beginnings and her impact on American culture. According to NBC, McEntire's performance was a highlight of the evening, showcasing the deep bond between the two country legends.

Parton's death at the age of 80 was met with widespread mourning. She left behind a legacy of music, charity, and kindness. Her contributions to the arts and her humanitarian efforts have made a lasting impact, as noted by Variety. Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 and was known for her iconic songs like "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You."

Reba McEntire, who first met Parton in 1977 at the Grand Ole Opry, shared her admiration for Parton in a recent interview. McEntire recalled their first meeting, where she was awestruck by Parton's presence. In her tribute, McEntire expressed that Parton's spirit will continue to shine, saying, "She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her."