Rihanna & Rocki Irish Wear Matching Pink Dresses On Daughter's 1st Birthday
By Tony M. Centeno
September 15, 2026
Rihanna and her daughter, Rocki Irish, were twinning while celebrating the infant's first birthday.
The Grammy Award-winning singer held a birthday party for her third child on Sunday, September 13, with close friends and family. Rihanna's best friend, Melissa Forde, shared an adorable photo from the festivities of Riri embracing her first daughter while wearing matching pink outfits. You can see Rihanna plant a kiss on the little girl's head as she looks away. The mommy-daughter duo wore pink dresses with oversized black-and-white polka-dot bows on the back. Ms. Rocki Irish also wore a matching, normal-sized bow in her hair.
Rihanna with her daughter Rocki Irish 💞— Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) September 13, 2026
Today’s Rocki’s first bday 🥹 pic.twitter.com/DAhoPpVUBs
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed Rocki in 2025. She's the little sister of their first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, and their youngest son, Riot Rose Mayers. Rihanna debuted her third baby bump on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala. The "Lift Me Up" singer debuted Rocki Irish in a stunning cover story for W Magazine back in April. For the cover, Rihanna wore a Dior couture hat with a lavish jacket, while her daughter wore a rare Dior haute couture diaper. In the story, Rocky said that motherhood has changed Rihanna, but she's still as magical as the day he met her.
"She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you," Rocky said. "But this woman has always been magic. Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched—one of a kind. I just adore her."
See more scenes from Rocki Irish's first birthday below.
🆕 | Rocki Irish celebrating her 1st birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/nlQKXGM1s3— RihannaNavy_Queen (@RihannaNavy_FDR) September 13, 2026