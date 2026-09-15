Rihanna & Rocki Irish Wear Matching Pink Dresses On Daughter's 1st Birthday

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed Rocki in 2025. She's the little sister of their first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, and their youngest son, Riot Rose Mayers. Rihanna debuted her third baby bump on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala. The "Lift Me Up" singer debuted Rocki Irish in a stunning cover story for W Magazine back in April. For the cover, Rihanna wore a Dior couture hat with a lavish jacket, while her daughter wore a rare Dior haute couture diaper. In the story, Rocky said that motherhood has changed Rihanna, but she's still as magical as the day he met her.



"She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you," Rocky said. "But this woman has always been magic. Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched—one of a kind. I just adore her."



See more scenes from Rocki Irish's first birthday below.