Rolling Loud Florida 2027 Confirms Dates & Announces Pre-Sale Tickets
By Tony M. Centeno
September 15, 2026
Rolling Loud Florida 2027 has announced the dates for its upcoming event in Orlando.
On Tuesday, September 15, the world's biggest hip-hop festival confirmed the dates of its three-day festival. Rolling Loud will return to Camping World Stadium on May 7 - May 9, 2027. Fans can secure their 3-day passes with only $10 down on a layaway plan beginning this Thursday, September 17.
“Orlando really showed up last year,” said Matt Zingler, CEO and Founder of Rolling Loud. “The energy was there from the second we opened the gates, and it made it clear this was a city we wanted to keep building in. We’re excited to be back this year and keep building on that momentum.”
Rolling Loud debuted in Orlando last year following a 10-year run in its hometown of Miami with headliners Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, and Ken Carson. Carti brought out his Opium artists, Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely, during his set, while Don Toliver surprised the crowd with a performance with Yeat. Carson closed out the festival by inviting special guests, including Lil Tecca, Destroy Lonely, Playboi Carti, and Young Thug.
The 2027 lineup hasn't been announced yet, but you can expect to see some of the biggest names in hip-hop at the top once again. Before the festival returns to Florida next year, fans can relive the festival by watching Rolling Loud: The Movie when it premieres in theaters next month. The film stars Owen Wilson as a father who accompanies his 13-year-old son to the popular hip-hop festival in Miami. He's joined by his co-worker, played by comedian Matt Rife, who tags along while Wilson goes on a quest to find his son in the chaos of the three-day event. Artists like Sexyy Red, Travis Scott, and Ski Mask The Slump God appear throughout the film.
Rolling Loud: The Movie hits theaters on October 2.