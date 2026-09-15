SCOTUS Rejects Trump's Mail-In Voting Restrictions

The Supreme Court has rejected the Trump administration's attempt to impose new restrictions on mail-in voting. The court decided not to consider an emergency application filed by the Trump administration, which sought to block a lower court ruling that deemed the regulation likely unlawful. This decision prevents the U.S. Postal Service from implementing the proposed restrictions.

Two conservative justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, dissented from the decision. The Trump administration's executive order, signed in March, aimed to impose several restrictions, including requiring the Department of Homeland Security to create state citizenship lists and directing the U.S. Postal Service to deliver mail ballots only to individuals on those lists.

The ruling comes amid ongoing legal battles over the executive order. A federal judge in Massachusetts had previously blocked the order for the midterm elections, a decision upheld by an appeals court. The Trump administration argued that the challengers' claims were not ripe for review, as the agencies had not yet decided how to implement the order.

The Supreme Court's decision leaves room for further legal challenges, as the order's legality was not directly addressed. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson noted that the ruling "injects chaos and uncertainty" into the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James has vowed to continue legal efforts against the order.

The Trump administration's order has faced criticism for potentially infringing on states' rights to manage elections. With midterm elections approaching, the legal fight over mail-in voting restrictions is expected to continue.