TakeOff’s Alleged Murderer Wants Bullets That Killed Rapper Examined

TakeOff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was fatally shot during a verbal altercation involving his uncle, Quavo, over a dice game at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Downtown Houston in 2022. Multiple videos from the incident show Quavo walking away before shots were fired. TakeOff was struck in the head and torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



According to prosecutors, surveillance video shows Clark pointing a gun at the group of people outside the bowling alley. They also obtained Clark's fingerprints from a wine bottle found at the scene. Following his arrest in 2022, Clark's bail was originally set at $2 million. However, his attorney convinced a judge that the amount was way too excessive and unconstitutional in Texas. She got it brought down to $1 million. Clark spent a year behind bars before he was able to post a $1 million bond. He was released from the Harris County Jail in January 2023.



Clark is set to face trial on November 9, with jury selection beginning November 5.