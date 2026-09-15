TakeOff’s Alleged Murderer Wants Bullets That Killed Rapper Examined
By Tony M. Centeno
September 15, 2026
TakeOff's alleged shooter wants a judge to approve his request to examine evidence from the rapper's death, including the deadly bullets.
According to a report TMZ published on Monday, September 14, Patrick Xavier Clark filed a motion to review items that the Houston Police Department collected as part of its investigation into TakeOff's death. Clark wants an independent party to take a closer look at the evidence to help build a defense strategy ahead of his trial. The 36-year-old man was arrested in December 2022 and formally charged with the rapper's murder in May 2023. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.
TakeOff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was fatally shot during a verbal altercation involving his uncle, Quavo, over a dice game at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Downtown Houston in 2022. Multiple videos from the incident show Quavo walking away before shots were fired. TakeOff was struck in the head and torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to prosecutors, surveillance video shows Clark pointing a gun at the group of people outside the bowling alley. They also obtained Clark's fingerprints from a wine bottle found at the scene. Following his arrest in 2022, Clark's bail was originally set at $2 million. However, his attorney convinced a judge that the amount was way too excessive and unconstitutional in Texas. She got it brought down to $1 million. Clark spent a year behind bars before he was able to post a $1 million bond. He was released from the Harris County Jail in January 2023.
Clark is set to face trial on November 9, with jury selection beginning November 5.