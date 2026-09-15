Trump Nominates Wesley Hunt As Saudi Arabia Ambassador

President Donald Trump has nominated Wesley Hunt, a Republican congressman from Texas, to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Announced on Monday (September 14), Hunt's nomination comes after he finished third in the Texas Senate Republican primary earlier this year. Hunt, a retired Army captain and former Apache helicopter pilot, previously served two deployments to Saudi Arabia as a diplomatic liaison officer.

Hunt, who represents Texas' 38th Congressional District, has been a staunch ally of President Trump. He endorsed Trump early in his reelection bid and served as a surrogate during the 2024 campaign. In a statement on X, Hunt expressed gratitude for the nomination, calling it "the honor of a lifetime."

The ambassadorship to Saudi Arabia has been vacant since the start of Trump's second term, with career diplomats filling the role on an interim basis. Hunt's nomination will require Senate confirmation, which could face delays due to limited session days before the November midterm elections. If confirmed, Hunt would leave Congress to assume the diplomatic post in Riyadh.

Hunt's nomination is part of a broader engagement between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, including high-level discussions on energy and security. Hunt has been a vocal supporter of the U.S.-Saudi partnership, emphasizing its strategic importance. He has also been involved in the Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations, supporting the Abraham Accords while maintaining caution toward other regional actors.

The nomination of Hunt, alongside other Texans appointed to ambassadorial roles in Trump's administration, reflects the president's continued reliance on loyal allies for key diplomatic positions. The Senate's decision on Hunt's confirmation will be closely watched as it could impact U.S.-Saudi relations moving forward.