US Confirms Deployment Of Weapons In Space

For the first time, the United States has officially acknowledged that it has deployed weapons in space. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink revealed at the Air and Space Cyber Conference in Maryland on Monday (September 14) that the Space Force has “on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary action.” This marks the Pentagon’s most direct public admission to date that the U.S. operates offensive capabilities in orbit, a shift from previous policies of secrecy about space-based weaponry.

Secretary Meink said, “It is critically important that we maintain our dominance, not only in the air but in space. So, we’ve had to take steps to make sure that when we’re threatened, we can take care of that.” However, Meink declined to provide details about the nature of the weapons, including whether they are kinetic or non-kinetic, citing security concerns. He emphasized that acknowledging their existence was a deliberate decision meant to deter adversaries, particularly as China and Russia have demonstrated aggressive behavior and developed their own space weapons.

The United States’ move comes as officials have increasingly discussed the need for “counter-space” capabilities due to threats from nations like Russia and China. In 2024, the U.S. publicly expressed concern about Russia developing a new anti-satellite weapon that could be launched from space, according to the Boston Herald.

Meink also outlined that the Space Force is working on several major initiatives to strengthen orbital defense. These include the Space-Based Interceptor (SBI) program, which is quickly moving from initial contracts to flight-ready hardware, and the Space-Based Air-Moving Target Indication (AMTI) constellation, which aims to improve the tracking of airborne threats from space. The first AMTI satellites, developed under a $4.2 billion contract with SpaceX, are expected to launch this month, according to Breaking Defense.

While the specifics of the space weapons remain classified, the public acknowledgment is intended to show adversaries that the U.S. is ready to defend its assets and deter hostile actions in orbit. The Space Force’s efforts to deploy new technologies are part of a broader push to ensure military and economic security as threats in space continue to evolve.

Looking ahead, the Space Force plans to expand these programs, with initial operational capabilities for the SBI and AMTI constellations targeted by 2028. Secretary Meink predicts that these investments will “help us adapt and scale the force for today and tomorrow’s threats.”