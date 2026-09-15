Witney Carson On Competing While Pregnant: 'People Better Watch It'

How are you feeling today? I'm sure this is a lot, or maybe not a lot compared to what you're doing in the practice room?

I'm actually feeling great. Honestly, the second trimester has been light-years better. I have a lot more energy. I feel like my nausea has subsided a little bit; it's still there, but I am taking the win. So, the fact that I have more energy, I'm happy.

I feel like everyone's the most excited I've seen anybody for a season of Dancing with the Stars.

Oh, I'm so excited! It's this new fan base coming in that gets people talking, which is really great.

Would you say the vibe has changed for Season 35?

Yeah, I mean, I think that the social media presence is really loud, and it's positive, and it's negative, it's all the things. I mean, the fact that people are just talking about it in general is really, really good.

I do feel like it's a different vibe. It feels bigger; it feels like everything that we've done leading up to this season has been bigger. We've tried to really make a splash with all the announcements [...] so it's all very exciting.

I'm sure people are looking out for you because you're coming in as the reigning champ. Is anyone talking smack? Any pressure you're feeling?

Yeah, they better watch out. Me and Guillermo… we wanna win. He told me not to be greedy, but I am very competitive, so people better watch it.

Yeah, and I feel like you have this oomph because you're carrying another living being within you. Has it felt a little different this time, approaching this season since you are expecting?

Yeah, I mean, my hormones have given me a little bit more bravery. I feel like I've kind of come out of my shell a little bit and embraced this phase of life that I'm in. I feel like I was really insecure at the beginning, and I still have my days, but your body is changing, and I feel like women don't talk about that part enough.

It's really vulnerable to be on television where my body is changing in front of everyone to comment on and to talk about. I've really felt nothing but support and love, so I'm really just taking that, and I'm using that as power to give myself confidence and get through the season with that. But everyone's been very amazing.

I love to hear that. Do you think this pregnancy has changed your relationship with your body as a dancer?

I think that each pregnancy has taught me something different, and I think this season is really about embracing the changes of my body and really realizing that this is a miracle. It's something that is, you know, such a blessing, and so getting the support from everyone has been awesome.

But I think this pregnancy is really just about empowerment and women's empowerment and having babies and working and being a mom and doing all the things. So, yeah, I think the word of the season is empowerment. How about that? I love that.