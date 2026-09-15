Witney Carson On Competing While Pregnant: 'People Better Watch It'
By Lauren Crawford
September 15, 2026
We may be hours away from the Season 35 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, but when I spoke with Witney Carson, the reigning champ had wrapped up a different kind of choreography: piling her family into the car for a summer road trip to Huntington Beach, California.
Carson “loves a road trip.” So much so that the DWTS pro, who partnered with Chevron this summer, was squeezing in as much time on the road as she could before trading family vacations for rehearsals, heels, and the grueling schedule that comes with another shot at the Mirrorball.
This season, though, Carson is stepping onto the ballroom floor with a little more than another trophy on her mind. The 32-year-old is expecting her third child while competing alongside Jimmy Kimmel Live! comedian Guillermo Rodriguez — and if anyone thinks pregnancy has softened the reigning champion's competitive streak, think again.
“He told me not to be greedy, but I am very competitive, so people better watch it,” Carson told iHeartRadio.
The DWTS pro spoke with iHeartRadio about embracing her changing body, her partnership with Rodriguez, returning as the reigning champ, and whether she'd ever trade the ballroom floor for the judges' table.
Read my full Q&A with Carson below.
How are you feeling today? I'm sure this is a lot, or maybe not a lot compared to what you're doing in the practice room?
I'm actually feeling great. Honestly, the second trimester has been light-years better. I have a lot more energy. I feel like my nausea has subsided a little bit; it's still there, but I am taking the win. So, the fact that I have more energy, I'm happy.
I feel like everyone's the most excited I've seen anybody for a season of Dancing with the Stars.
Oh, I'm so excited! It's this new fan base coming in that gets people talking, which is really great.
Would you say the vibe has changed for Season 35?
Yeah, I mean, I think that the social media presence is really loud, and it's positive, and it's negative, it's all the things. I mean, the fact that people are just talking about it in general is really, really good.
I do feel like it's a different vibe. It feels bigger; it feels like everything that we've done leading up to this season has been bigger. We've tried to really make a splash with all the announcements [...] so it's all very exciting.
I'm sure people are looking out for you because you're coming in as the reigning champ. Is anyone talking smack? Any pressure you're feeling?
Yeah, they better watch out. Me and Guillermo… we wanna win. He told me not to be greedy, but I am very competitive, so people better watch it.
Yeah, and I feel like you have this oomph because you're carrying another living being within you. Has it felt a little different this time, approaching this season since you are expecting?
Yeah, I mean, my hormones have given me a little bit more bravery. I feel like I've kind of come out of my shell a little bit and embraced this phase of life that I'm in. I feel like I was really insecure at the beginning, and I still have my days, but your body is changing, and I feel like women don't talk about that part enough.
It's really vulnerable to be on television where my body is changing in front of everyone to comment on and to talk about. I've really felt nothing but support and love, so I'm really just taking that, and I'm using that as power to give myself confidence and get through the season with that. But everyone's been very amazing.
I love to hear that. Do you think this pregnancy has changed your relationship with your body as a dancer?
I think that each pregnancy has taught me something different, and I think this season is really about embracing the changes of my body and really realizing that this is a miracle. It's something that is, you know, such a blessing, and so getting the support from everyone has been awesome.
But I think this pregnancy is really just about empowerment and women's empowerment and having babies and working and being a mom and doing all the things. So, yeah, I think the word of the season is empowerment. How about that? I love that.
I feel like you hit the jackpot with Guillermo because he seems like he's really good vibes always. Now that you've gotten him in rehearsals, what's something about him as a dancer that you didn't expect?
I actually didn't expect him to get better, which sounds bad, but sometimes I'll teach celebrities, and what I teach them the first time, that's what they do, and they really don't know what I'm saying and how to apply it to their body.
So he's actually applying it to his body, and he's starting to get it, and he's starting to get better, which is really, really hopeful for me. And honestly, I didn't think he'd be as funny as he is as well. We're just laughing in rehearsals. He's so adorable. He's so sweet. He's so kind. He's awesome. So I think it's a good partnership. I'm excited for this season.
Oh, me too. Do you feel like Robert [Irwin] taught you anything that you're carrying into your partnership with Guillermo?
Robert taught me a lot. We had the best time ever. He's awesome in so many ways. He's so mature for his age. You forget that he's only 22, but I just love the way that he lives life. It's just 110%, and anything that he does, anything that he says, is 110%.
And so, I try to carry that energy with me and try to be as passionate and love life as he is. I want all of that. So I try to live my life that way, and that's something that I'm taking into this season.
I wonder, since you've been on the other side now as a judge, do you feel like that has changed the way that you're gonna be able to take criticism when you're on the ballroom floor, or are you taking anything from being a judge into this season?
It's hard to be a judge. Honestly, I have a respect for the judges because it's hard. Especially because they've only got five seconds to try and help you. They all have got their own individual jobs as well, so I do feel for the judges a little bit more this season.
I think it does take a certain person to be a really good judge. I think that they do a great job. I think that I'll just give them a little bit more grace this season, maybe.
Now, if they were to call you tomorrow and be like, after this season, we want you to be a judge. Is that something that you'd be interested in doing?
Oh, a thousand percent. I would love that. Even though it's a hard job to be a judge, I think it's much easier being on that side. Because being judged is hard. It's really hard. So I would absolutely love it. I think that I would have a lot to give. But we'll see where life takes me.
Yeah, well, I want you on the floor forever, but alas, I would like to see you as a judge.
It's hard because I love dance so much, so I always wonder if Derek [Hough] misses it. I mean, he clearly does because he keeps going back to do numbers and dance. But yeah, my first passion is dance, so I would be like, wait, I wanna dance too. How do I do both?
Now, is there any week that you're like, I really hope that me and Guillermo are able to get to this year?
Yeah, I'm hoping that we have a chance to do salsa. I think that's one he really wants to do, and he actually went and took a few lessons doing salsa. So he's really excited about it as well. He also has his own salsa brand, which, by the way, is insanely good. I'm not even just saying that, it's so good. But I hope that we get to do the salsa. I think that would be fun.
This interview has been edited for clarity and length.
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