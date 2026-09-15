Yankees Extend Postseason Berth Record

The New York Yankees have once again secured their place in baseball history by clinching their 61st postseason berth after defeating the Minnesota Twins 8-3 on Monday night (September 14) in Minneapolis. This victory extends their all-time record for playoff appearances, leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers trailing with 40.

Aaron Judge, who recently returned from a three-month injury hiatus, played a pivotal role by hitting his first home run since May, contributing to a six-run eighth inning. "It's exciting to be in this position," Judge remarked during the celebratory locker room scene at Target Field, as reported by NewsNation.

The Yankees' postseason berth marks their third consecutive year and eighth in nine years under manager Aaron Boone. Boone expressed pride in the team's resilience, stating, "We've been through a lot this year with injuries and adversity, but credit to them for coming together."

Despite facing numerous injuries, including Judge's rib fracture, the Yankees have maintained their competitive edge, thanks in part to strong performances from players like Ben Rice and Spencer Jones. The team now turns its focus to the American League East, where they trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 3 1/2 games, with hopes of closing the gap in upcoming games.

As the Yankees prepare for the postseason, they aim to capture their first World Series title since 2009. "The expectation is to make the playoffs, and the expectation is to win a championship," said Cam Schlittler, the AL's Cy Young Award frontrunner, in an interview with MLB.com.