2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival: Know Before You Go — Tickets, Bag Policy, Parking & House of Music

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival takes over T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19, 2026 — and a little prep goes a long way. From mobile tickets to the bag policy to where your rideshare should drop you, here's everything to know before you go.

How to Get Your 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tickets

All tickets for the festival are mobile only, delivered through the AXS app.

Download the AXS Mobile App and sign in using the same email address you used to purchase your tickets.

and sign in using the same email address you used to purchase your tickets. Find your tickets under the "Tickets" tab at the bottom of the screen.

at the bottom of the screen. Open your ticket to display the barcode, and present it in the AXS app to be scanned when you enter T-Mobile Arena.

One critical detail: a screenshot of your ticket will not be valid for entry. Your barcode has to be live in the app. Download the app and confirm your tickets are showing before you leave your hotel — cell service around the arena gets congested on show nights.

T-Mobile Arena Bag Policy and Security

T-Mobile Arena enforces a strict small-bag policy for the festival.

Bag policy: Only small personal bags measuring 9" x 5" x 2" maximum are permitted. Anything larger will not make it through security. Visit the T-Mobile Arena website for full details on the bag policy and locker availability.

Only small personal bags measuring are permitted. Anything larger will not make it through security. Visit the T-Mobile Arena website for full details on the bag policy and locker availability. Light stick policy: Good news for K-pop fans — official BTS and LE SSERAFIM light sticks are permitted inside T-Mobile Arena. Bring yours and light up the night.

Good news for K-pop fans — inside T-Mobile Arena. Bring yours and light up the night. Camping out policy: Camping out is not permitted. Fans can begin arriving at the Paramount+ Plaza starting at 4PM PT each day.

Getting to T-Mobile Arena: Parking and Rideshare

Parking: Reserved event parking lets you pre-pay at garages close to T-Mobile Arena, including Park MGM, New York-New York and ARIA . Parking is first-come, first-served, and prices are subject to change. Check the T-Mobile Arena website for the latest parking and rideshare info.

Reserved event parking lets you pre-pay at garages close to T-Mobile Arena, including . Parking is first-come, first-served, and prices are subject to change. Check the T-Mobile Arena website for the latest parking and rideshare info. Rideshare: Uber and Lyft drop-off is at the ground level of the New York-New York (NYNY) parking garage, or at Park MGM. Drop a pin before you book — the Strip's one-way routing and event-night closures can send drivers well past your intended entrance.

Don't Miss House of Music

Before you head inside the arena, stop by House of Music, the festival's free fan experience.

Dates: Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19, 2026

Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19, 2026 Hours: 4PM – 1AM PT both days

4PM – 1AM PT both days Location: Outside T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Outside T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Cost: Free and open to the public

Official merch will be sold once House of Music opens at 4PM PT. More info at iheartradio.com/houseofmusic.

Quick Checklist Before You Head Out

AXS app downloaded, signed in, tickets visible

Phone charged (and a portable battery if you have one)

Bag under 9" x 5" x 2" — or no bag at all

Official BTS or LE SSERAFIM light stick, if you're bringing one

Parking pre-paid or rideshare drop-off pin set to NYNY garage ground level

Arrive early for House of Music starting at 4PM PT

For the latest venue policies and updates, visit www.t-mobilearena.com.