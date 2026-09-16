Vegas is about to get very, very loud.

iHeartRadio just dropped the celebrity presenter and attendee list for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One — and the roster reads like someone emptied out every green room in Hollywood, Nashville and New York into one arena. The two-day blowout goes down Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with Ryan Seacrest hosting both nights.

Who's Presenting at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival

The presenter and attendee lineup spans daytime TV, reality royalty, hip-hop radio and Broadway-adjacent pop legends. Confirmed names include:

Ashlee Keating, Bobby Bones, Britt Stewart, Danielle Fishel, DJ Envy, Charlamagne tha God and Jess Hilarious of The Breakfast Club, Donny Osmond, Jenna Dewan, Jasmine Yen, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Lainey Wilson, Lele Pons, Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez, Megan Lawless, Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday, Taylor Hanson, Val Chmerkovskiy and Woody. Yes — that's Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel and That's So Raven's Raven-Symoné in the same building as Snoop Dogg.

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

The main stage is stacked across both nights with BTS, Benson Boone, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer and Zara Larsson, plus a special performance by Stella Lefty. Note that Lainey Wilson pulls double duty — she's both performing and on the presenter list, which is the kind of flex only a country superstar can pull off.

How to Watch the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2026

Can't get to Vegas? You've got options. Disney+ and Hulu are the Official Streaming Destination of the festival and will livestream every performance both nights, giving subscribers front-row access from the couch. Also, both nights broadcast live across iHeartMedia radio stations in more than 150 markets nationwide.

2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival: Dates, Times & Tickets

What: 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One

2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One When: Friday, September 18 & Saturday, September 19 — doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 18 & Saturday, September 19 — doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Where: T-Mobile Arena, 3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89158

T-Mobile Arena, 3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89158 House of Music presented by Hyundai: Both days, 4 p.m.–1 a.m.

Both days, 4 p.m.–1 a.m. Tickets: Available now at AXS.com

Proud partners of this year's event include presenting partner Capital One, Audible, Booking.com, Burlington, FLRT Energy, FIJI, Hyundai, KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN FRAGRANCES, LG, LifeLock, M&M's®, MGM, OREO, Sensodyne Clinical White and Une Femme Wines.

For more details, visit iHeartRadio.com/festival