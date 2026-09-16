6 Jaw-Dropping Moments From Drake’s ‘Fear Of Missing Out’ Livestream

As the livestream continued, Drake delivered unforgettable moments with unexpected guests that fans loved. One scene that some fans appreciated was his mother's role in his "True Bestie" video. Sandy Graham was the center of attention as she and her besties hit the mall for a shopping spree. She even showed off her new tattoo that says "ICE MOM." The video also stars model Winnie Harlow.



In addition to his handful of music videos, Drake also debuted new music, got a goth makeover with his new wifey and teased his world tour in 2027. Check out more of the most jaw-dropping moments from Drizzy's "Fear of Missing Out" livestream below.



Drake and Loe Shimmy wear Iron Man & War Machine suits in "I'm Spent" music video