6 Jaw-Dropping Moments From Drake’s ‘Fear Of Missing Out’ Livestream
By Tony M. Centeno
September 16, 2026
Drake gave fans an in-depth look at what he's been cooking up during his anticipated livestream.
The Canadian rapper debuted his "Fear of Missing Out" livestream as promised on Tuesday night, September 15. The hour-long video begins with a glimpse into Drizzy's everyday life before he gives us the visuals for his hit with Sexyy Red, "Cheetah Print." The Boy moonwalks and dances in various rooms of his home until he reaches his bedroom, where he meets up with Big Sexyy as she twerks and pulls splits in front of his king-sized bed. Following a New Orleans bounce version of "Janice STFU," Drake travels to Turks & Caicos with Stunna Sandy for their "Outside Tweaking" visuals.
Drake and Sexyy Red— Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect) September 16, 2026
Cheetah Print pic.twitter.com/yF5ANIczfi
Drake and Stunna Sandy— Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect) September 16, 2026
Outside Tweaking pic.twitter.com/HdEp780wOb
As the livestream continued, Drake delivered unforgettable moments with unexpected guests that fans loved. One scene that some fans appreciated was his mother's role in his "True Bestie" video. Sandy Graham was the center of attention as she and her besties hit the mall for a shopping spree. She even showed off her new tattoo that says "ICE MOM." The video also stars model Winnie Harlow.
In addition to his handful of music videos, Drake also debuted new music, got a goth makeover with his new wifey and teased his world tour in 2027. Check out more of the most jaw-dropping moments from Drizzy's "Fear of Missing Out" livestream below.
Drake and Loe Shimmy wear Iron Man & War Machine suits in "I'm Spent" music video
Drake and Loe Shimmy— Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect) September 16, 2026
I’m Spent 😭 pic.twitter.com/hNLYwAEmgn
Drake and Florida rapper Loe Shimmy teamed up as Iron Man and War Machine in their music video for "I'm Spent" from his HABIBTI album. The two filmed the visuals at a fair in Toronto a few weeks ago. In the video, Drake's accountant confirms the rapper spent $150,000 for both suits.
Drake debuts "Choosin' Texas Remix" and "Cold Shoulder" with Don Toliver
DRAKE— Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 16, 2026
DON TOLIVER
ELLA LANGLEY
CHOOSIN TEXAS (REMIX)
PREMIERED WITH 'FOMO' 🚨 pic.twitter.com/SJ0yE1Wk7Y
DRAKE & DON TOLIVER - COLD SHOULDER— ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) September 16, 2026
NEW SONG pic.twitter.com/8ie4z2NEr3
Drake finally shared his remix of Ella Langley's hit "Choosin' Texas." The visuals feature scenes from his meeting with Langley at her recent tour stop. It also shows him enjoying the concert from the crowd. The song also includes a verse from Don Toliver. The video shows the moment when Drizzy joined Toliver on stage during his tour stop in Toronto. Drake also premiered his other collaboration with Don Toliver called "Cold Shoulder."
Drake and Yeat reunite for new song "Miss My Dawg"
DRAKE x YEAT— Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 16, 2026
MISS MY DAWG
PREMIERED WITH 'FOMO' 🚨 pic.twitter.com/41bRmlh4YH
Drizzy and Yeat joined forces once again for the Boy's new song "Miss My Dawg." In the visuals, the 39-year-old artist pays homage to the iconic landmarks he used for album covers and music videos, including the table setup for his 2011 album Take Care and the famous “Marilyn Monroe” towers in Mississauga, Canada, where he and PARTYNEXTDOOR shot the cover for their $ome $exy $ongs 4 U album.
Drake debuts more new music
“Pray for Gaza”— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 16, 2026
— Drake in new song premiered during his ‘FOMO’ livestream. pic.twitter.com/96m8rQaDZ4
DRAKE— Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 16, 2026
NEW SONG
PREMIERED WITH 'FOMO' 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Ru02sHjXg4
In addition to his new songs with Don Toliver and Yeat, Drake also premiered more new songs. Following his "True Bestie" video, the Canadian rapper dropped an unreleased UK drill-type track in which he raps "Pray for Gaza." It's the first time he's spoken out about the conflict between Palestine and Israel. In another song, he flexes his wealth while name-dropping John Cena.
Drake gets a goth makeover with Pinkchyu
Drake turns into an emo goth for the “Princess” music video with Pinkchyu pic.twitter.com/Ls6DqZRaRV— Kalshi Music (@Kalshi_Music) September 16, 2026
Drake and his new "wife," Pinkchyu, reunited for the music video for his MAID OF HONOUR outro, "Princess." In it, the two hold hands while walking around a mall. Pinkchyu went wild when the two approached a Hot Topic store, so they had to pop in. While browsing the store, Pinkchyu played stylist while Drake tried on various goth-inspired outfits. After finding him the perfect outfit, Pinkchyu drooled with approval before they left the store together. The two end the night seated on the throne at a Medieval Times restaurant.
Lena The Plug has a cameo during the livestream
The Lena The Plug scene in Drake FOMO seemed a lil too real 😂 pic.twitter.com/FQMWsy8JdF— FRIDAY RICKY DRED (@Fridayrickydred) September 16, 2026
Lena The Plug made an appearance in Drake's livestream. The adult film star acts like a new neighbor and introduces herself to Drake at his front door. Within seconds, Lena asks to use his pool, and Drizzy agrees. While Lena lays out by the pool, Drake stares at her from his second-floor balcony without a shirt. The moment comes weeks after the two shared a quick date during his Stake livestream. The moment was amplified after Lena tossed her wedding ring amid issues with her longtime husband, Adam22.