AM Radio Bill Passes House, Awaits Senate Approval

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill mandating that AM radio be included as standard equipment in all new vehicles. The "AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act," sponsored by Florida Republican Gus Bilirakis, received broad bipartisan support and now heads to the Senate for approval. This legislation aims to ensure that AM radio remains a vital source of local news and emergency information, especially when cellular or internet networks are disrupted.

The bill's passage marks a significant step in a multi-year effort to protect AM radio's presence in vehicles, as some automakers, particularly those producing electric vehicles, have begun to remove AM radio capabilities due to interference issues. According to Radio World, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and other organizations, including AARP and the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), have supported the bill, emphasizing AM radio's role in public safety and community connection.

The bill requires the Department of Transportation to issue a rule mandating AM radio capabilities in all new passenger vehicles, with the rule set to expire in 10 years. The legislation has faced opposition from the Consumer Technology Association, which argues that the mandate is unnecessary and could increase vehicle costs. Critics also question whether the government should dictate specific audio technologies as digital platforms become more prevalent.

Despite these concerns, the bill has garnered significant support, with more than 370 lawmakers co-sponsoring the measure in both the House and Senate. The NAB describes the bill as critical public safety legislation, while the NRB highlights its importance for Christian broadcasters. The bill now awaits a Senate vote, and if passed, it will require President Trump's signature to become law.