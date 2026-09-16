Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski Split After 9 Years Of Marriage

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have gone their separate ways after nearly a decade of marriage.

People reported on Tuesday (September 15) that the former couple had split following nine years of marriage, with the pair sharing a joint statement to the outlet that decision had been the right choice for their family and that they are seemingly on good terms following their separation. The Mamma Mia! star, 40, and the Life in Pieces actor, 50, are parents to two children.

"We have been separated for a while, and it's proven to be the right move for us and our family unit," they said in the statement. "We've got each other forever — and it's GOOD."

Seyfried and Sadoski struck up a romance after appearing together in projects in 2015 like the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By and the film The Last Word and confirmed their romance the following year, People reports. They tied the knot in March 2017 in a "beautiful" elopement that Sadoski previously said was "everything that it should be."

The former couple welcomed their first child, daughter Nina, shortly after their wedding and added their son, Thomas Jr., to the family in September 2020.