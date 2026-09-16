Boosie Badazz Reveals Alleged Text Messages With Right-Wing Brokers About Pardon
By Tony M. Centeno
September 16, 2026
Boosie Badazz isn't giving up on his lawsuit against the right-wing brokers he allegedly paid for a pardon from President Donald Trump.
After portions of his interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" aired on Sunday, September 14, the Louisiana native took to X and shared a slew of alleged text messages between himself and Jack Burkman of JM Burkman & Associates. In the texts, Burkman tells Boosie he and his associate Jacob Wohl were "working around the clock" to confirm the pardon from Trump. At one point, he even told Boosie that Trump is "very sympathetic" and was "very close" to obtaining the pardon.
LOOK HOW THESE DUDES R LYING ON THE PRESIDENT‼️ TRUMP IS VERY SYMPATHETIC ‼️TRUMP WAS DELAYED BECAUSE THE VENEZUELAN CRISIS ‼️HE JUST GOT BACK TO DC TODAY ‼️ pic.twitter.com/lPu9sj03t7— Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 15, 2026
"LOOK HOW THESE DUDES R LYING ON THE PRESIDENT‼️" Boosie wrote. "TRUMP IS VERY SYMPATHETIC ‼️TRUMP WAS DELAYED BECAUSE THE VENEZUELAN CRISIS ‼️HE JUST GOT BACK TO DC TODAY"
Boosie alleged he paid Burkman and Wohl $600,000 in 2025 to secure a pardon by using influencers and government officials in POTUS' inner circle. The two men allegedly sent Boosie's attorney, Meghan Blanco, a list of people who had endorsed his pardon, including Laura Loomer, Erika Kirk, and Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. They also claimed they would send Boosie's pardon application to the POTUS' executive assistant, Natalie Harp, and suggested she would allegedly give the application directly to Trump.
Unfortunately for Boosie, everyone Burkman and Wohl claimed to have spoken to about his pardon denied having anything to do with the case. The White House also confirmed that they had not received Boosie's application. The rapper tried to get his money back after he realized Burkman and Wohl didn't secure his pardon. He cited a portion of the contract he signed, which said he could request a partial refund of the $600,000 fee ($300,000) if Burkman and Wohl didn't obtain a presidential pardon by “close of business” on Jan. 31, 2026. They refused to pay and denied sending texts about the influencers.
“No provision to return half the fee was ever actually agreed to," JM Burkman & Associates said in a statement in July.
That's not the only post Boosie shared about Burkman and Wohl. See his other posts below.
THE BIGGEST FRAUDSTERS N THE WORLD‼️THANKS 60 MINUTES FOR EXPOSING THESE SNAKES‼️JACK BURKMAN N JACOB WHOL ‼️GOT CAUGHT ON CAMERA LYING TO A COUPLE SAYING THEY CAN GET THE PRESIDENT TO SIGN A PARDON EASILY ‼️USING THE PRESIDENT NAME TO STEAL FROM PEOPLE ‼️TRUMP SHOULD SLAP THE… pic.twitter.com/Ev4NIsFb86— Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 15, 2026
NONE OF THESE PEOPLE SAY THEY KNOW YOU ‼️WHY DID U PUT THESE PEOPLE NAMES N EMAILS SAYING THEY WERE HELPING U GET PARDONS‼️ pic.twitter.com/uPz7J3a1b9— Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 15, 2026