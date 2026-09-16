"LOOK HOW THESE DUDES R LYING ON THE PRESIDENT‼️" Boosie wrote. "TRUMP IS VERY SYMPATHETIC ‼️TRUMP WAS DELAYED BECAUSE THE VENEZUELAN CRISIS ‼️HE JUST GOT BACK TO DC TODAY"



Boosie alleged he paid Burkman and Wohl $600,000 in 2025 to secure a pardon by using influencers and government officials in POTUS' inner circle. The two men allegedly sent Boosie's attorney, Meghan Blanco, a list of people who had endorsed his pardon, including Laura Loomer, Erika Kirk, and Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. They also claimed they would send Boosie's pardon application to the POTUS' executive assistant, Natalie Harp, and suggested she would allegedly give the application directly to Trump.



Unfortunately for Boosie, everyone Burkman and Wohl claimed to have spoken to about his pardon denied having anything to do with the case. The White House also confirmed that they had not received Boosie's application. The rapper tried to get his money back after he realized Burkman and Wohl didn't secure his pardon. He cited a portion of the contract he signed, which said he could request a partial refund of the $600,000 fee ($300,000) if Burkman and Wohl didn't obtain a presidential pardon by “close of business” on Jan. 31, 2026. They refused to pay and denied sending texts about the influencers.



“No provision to return half the fee was ever actually agreed to," JM Burkman & Associates said in a statement in July.



That's not the only post Boosie shared about Burkman and Wohl. See his other posts below.