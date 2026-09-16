Charlie Kirk's Family Moves Toward Legal Action Against UVU

Charlie Kirk's family has taken a significant step toward potential legal action against Utah Valley University (UVU) following his assassination at a Turning Point USA event on campus last year. The family filed a notice of claim, accusing the university of failing to prevent the tragedy through "stunning failures and reckless decisions."

Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, while speaking to a crowd of approximately 3,000 people at UVU in Orem, Utah. The shooter fired from a rooftop, leaving Kirk "helpless," according to the notice. The family alleges that UVU did not conduct a proper risk assessment or provide adequate security for the event. Only six campus police officers were assigned to the gathering, and the university reportedly ignored warnings about rooftop access.

The notice highlights the risks associated with political violence, citing previous incidents such as the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump by a rooftop sniper in 2024. The family argues that UVU should have taken steps to prevent a similar scenario.

The notice names UVU, the State of Utah, the UVU Police Department, and several officials as prospective defendants. It preserves the family's right to file a lawsuit seeking damages for Kirk's wrongful death.

The shooter, Tyler Robinson, is charged with aggravated murder and is awaiting trial. Prosecutors presented evidence linking Robinson to the crime, including surveillance footage and DNA tests.

UVU has initiated a comprehensive review of the shooting to improve campus safety. The university has stated it will address the notice through established processes, while the Utah Attorney General's Office declined to comment on potential litigation.