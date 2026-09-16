Chris Brown Speaks Out After Texas Rep Apologizes For Honoring Him & Usher
By Tony M. Centeno
September 16, 2026
Chris Brown is firing back at Rep. Venton Jones and those who criticized him following the congressional honor he received during his recent show in Texas.
In an Instagram Story he shared on Tuesday, September 15, the Grammy Award-winning singer slammed the congressman after Jones apologized to voters for honoring Brown and Usher with a State of Texas legislative recognition during their show in Arlington.
"Funny thing is... YALL CAME TO ME WITH THIS ! NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND," Brown wrote. "I ain't ask to be honored because I knew some s**t like this would happen and @ventonjonestx immediately started tap dancing and apologizing because he didn't wanna lose voters and support."
"I have a great idea," he added. "How about yall leave me the f**k alone and let me focus on the fans that spent their money to actually see and support me."
Jones issued the apology during an interview with Don Lemon and in a social post he shared on Tuesday. In his letter to voters, Jones regretted "the hurt, frustration, and pain my choices caused."
"I went with the intention of acknowledging the musical careers of two prominent R&B artists, Chris Brown and Usher Raymond, and to leverage the opportunity to reach thousands of everyday people, voters and non-voters, exactly where they are," Jones wrote. "We saw it as a moment to underscore the critical importance of turning out to vote ahead of the upcoming midterm election on Nov. 3rd, as the future of our state and our democracy is on the line. In that same breath, that message was not communicated to you. Thus, the impact extended beyond its original intent."
Brown previously acknowledged the backlash Rep. Jones and Rep. Crockett received in the days after the show. He even thanked both representatives and emphasized that he's not political but appreciated the honor. “I’m not political but I move off of frequency and energy and I’m so grateful," he wrote earlier this week. "ONCE AGAIN, THANK YOU."
In response to Jones' apology on social media, Brown replied, "Keep that award."