Chris Brown Speaks Out After Texas Rep Apologizes For Honoring Him & Usher

"I went with the intention of acknowledging the musical careers of two prominent R&B artists, Chris Brown and Usher Raymond, and to leverage the opportunity to reach thousands of everyday people, voters and non-voters, exactly where they are," Jones wrote. "We saw it as a moment to underscore the critical importance of turning out to vote ahead of the upcoming midterm election on Nov. 3rd, as the future of our state and our democracy is on the line. In that same breath, that message was not communicated to you. Thus, the impact extended beyond its original intent."



Brown previously acknowledged the backlash Rep. Jones and Rep. Crockett received in the days after the show. He even thanked both representatives and emphasized that he's not political but appreciated the honor. “I’m not political but I move off of frequency and energy and I’m so grateful," he wrote earlier this week. "ONCE AGAIN, THANK YOU."



In response to Jones' apology on social media, Brown replied, "Keep that award."

