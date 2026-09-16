Colts WR Keenan Allen Faces Drunk Driving Charges

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen is facing legal trouble following his arrest for drunk driving in late August. Allen, 34, has been formally charged with two misdemeanors: operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent (ACE) of 0.15 or more, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The charges stem from an incident on August 30, when Allen was stopped by police in downtown Indianapolis for parking in a no-parking zone. Officers noted his slurred speech and glossy eyes, and a subsequent breath test revealed a blood alcohol content of .224, nearly three times Indiana's legal limit.

Allen was taken into custody and released later that day after posting a $500 bond. He has waived his initial court hearing, and an attorney conference is scheduled for late October. Colts General Manager Chris Ballard stated that Allen will face internal discipline, although the NFL typically imposes a three-game suspension for alcohol-related offenses. However, the league may delay any punishment until legal proceedings conclude, which could extend beyond the current season.

Allen, who joined the Colts in August after a long tenure with the Chargers, played in the team's season opener against the Ravens, catching six passes for 32 yards.