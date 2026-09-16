Dave Grohl Reveals Which Nirvana Songs He Thought Would Be Bigger Than 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'

Dave Grohl admitted that he never expected “Smells Like Teen Spirit” to become Nirvana’s breakout hit.

Looking back at the making of Nevermind, the former band member and current Foo Fighters frontman revealed that he actually thought two other songs had a better shot at becoming the album’s biggest singles.

“With Nevermind, I thought ‘In Bloom’ was going to be the ‘smash hit’ off the record, or ‘Lithium,’” Grohl told Mojo. “I thought ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ was just another album cut.”

The rocker admitted he didn’t think much of the song when Nirvana first started playing it, explaining that the band frequently recorded jams onto cassette tapes only to lose them. But “Teen Spirit” stuck around because of its memorable guitar lines.

Even after recording the track, Grohl’s expectations remained modest.

“No one thought it was a hit single because [that] was just unimaginable," he said.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” ultimately became a phenomenon after its 1991 release, turning Nevermind into a blockbuster.

Still, Grohl doesn’t consider it Nirvana’s best single. “‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ was a great moment in time,” he said, “but there’s better.”