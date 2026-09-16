Democrat Effort To Impeach Trump Fails In House

A Democrat-led effort to impeach President Donald Trump was voted down in the House on Tuesday (September 15). The resolution, spearheaded by Democratic Congressman Al Green of Texas, focused on alleged abuses by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The House voted 232-147 against the resolution, with 18 Democrats siding with 213 Republicans to table the motion.

The resolution accused President Trump of using ICE and CBP as "vicious, quota-driven, unaccountable paramilitary police forces." Green's resolution highlighted incidents where federal officers allegedly killed civilians during aggressive deportation operations.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other Democratic leaders voted "present," indicating their belief that impeachment requires a comprehensive investigation, which they argued had not been conducted by the Republican majority. Jeffries stated, "None of that serious work has been done, with the Republican majority focused solely on rubber stamping Donald Trump’s extreme agenda."

This was not Green's first attempt to impeach Trump. His previous efforts, including one in June 2025, also failed to gain traction. Green argued that failing to pursue impeachment would set a dangerous precedent for future presidents.

Despite the setback, Democrats remain focused on the upcoming midterm elections, hoping to regain control of the House. They aim to address economic issues, which they believe will resonate more with voters than impeachment proceedings.

Some Democrats worry that pursuing impeachment could energize Trump's supporters, complicating their efforts to win the House majority. Green, however, remains committed to holding Trump accountable, stating that the president's actions warrant impeachment.