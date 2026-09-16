Diddy's Attorneys Drop Him Over Months Of Alleged Unpaid Fees

Sher Tremonte's lawyers alleged Combs was in “substantial arrears” when it came to paying his legal fees and explained that “his last payment related to fees and expenses that were incurred in late 2025." They also cited a broken partnership with the music mogul and claimed their efforts to represent him were “rendered unreasonably difficult by Mr. Combs’s lack of cooperation." In a statement Combs made through his rep, Juda Engelmayer, the decision to part ways with Sher Tremonte was mutual.



“I made the decision to switch lawyers because I won’t let anyone take advantage of me by overcharging me and running up bills that were never approved,” Combs said. “This is strictly a business matter, and any talk about unpaid fees is just part of our dispute over those unapproved charges.”



Sher Tremonte also represented Combs in other sexual assault lawsuits that were filed against him. Michael Tremonte of Sher Tremonte said the firm “represented Mr. Combs zealously and very efficiently under challenging circumstances. As stated in our court filings, we are withdrawing from representing him because he has not paid his long-overdue invoices and has become uncooperative. Any suggestion that we overcharged him is simply false.”



Combs is currently serving his sentence at Fort Dix in New Jersey after he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. As of this report, his release date is set for February 5, 2028.