Drake Drops 'Not-So-Short Film' 'Fear Of Missing Out'

Drake, the renowned Canadian rapper and music icon, has released a new project titled 'Fear of Missing Out,' which he describes as a "not-so-short film." The film, approximately an hour long, premiered Tuesday night (September 15) on YouTube and other streaming platforms. It features guest appearances from artists such as Sexxy Red and Don Toliver, adding to its star-studded appeal.

The film includes several new tracks, notably a Drake remix of Ella Langley's hit 'Choosin' Texas.' During the premiere, Drake announced that he plans to go on tour next year, much to the excitement of his fans. This announcement comes as a significant highlight, promising more live performances from the artist.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, has a storied career that began with his role as Jimmy Brooks on 'Degrassi: The Next Generation.' He has since become a powerhouse in the music industry, with numerous chart-topping hits and multiple Grammy Awards. His latest project continues to showcase his versatility and influence in the music world.

For those eager to experience 'Fear of Missing Out,' the film is available for streaming on YouTube. As Drake continues to innovate and expand his artistic repertoire, fans can look forward to more exciting projects and live events in the near future.