Drake Teases Upcoming World Tour In 2027

Drake has announced plans for a world tour next year.



During an interview eTalk TV aired on Tuesday, September 15, the 39-year-old rapper confirmed that a world tour is coming in 2027. He didn't reveal any other details, but the announcement alone is enough to get fans excited for what's to come.



"Obviously, tour is coming," Drake said. "And there's other things on the horizon, some big shows... Of course we'll be out, you know, 2027 to see everybody again across the world. Hopefully you'll watch FOMO, and we'll see you on tour soon.