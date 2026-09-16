Drake Teases Upcoming World Tour In 2027
By Tony M. Centeno
September 16, 2026
Drake has announced plans for a world tour next year.
During an interview eTalk TV aired on Tuesday, September 15, the 39-year-old rapper confirmed that a world tour is coming in 2027. He didn't reveal any other details, but the announcement alone is enough to get fans excited for what's to come.
"Obviously, tour is coming," Drake said. "And there's other things on the horizon, some big shows... Of course we'll be out, you know, 2027 to see everybody again across the world. Hopefully you'll watch FOMO, and we'll see you on tour soon.
Drake teases a new tour coming in 2027 at the ‘FOMO’ premiere 👀 pic.twitter.com/tkHLwX0r8v— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 16, 2026
It's been over a decade since Drake held a traditional solo headlining tour in North America, Europe, and Oceania. The last time he hit all three regions was in 2013 with his "Would You Like A Tour?" stadium run featuring opening acts like Miguel, The Weeknd, Jhené Aiko, 2 Chainz, and more. Since then, he's done solo tours in Europe, including his "Boy Meets World Tour" in 2017 and his "Assassination Vacation Tour" in 2019, and in Australia for his recent "Anita Max Win Tour." In the U.S. and Canada, Drake made headlines with his co-headlining tours with Future ("Summer Sixteen Tour"), Migos ("Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour"), PARTYNEXTDOOR ("Some Special Shows 4 U"), and 21 Savage, J. Cole & Lil Wayne ("It's All a Blur Tour")
Drake broke the news about the tour at the premiere of his "Fear of Missing Out" livestream in Canada. The hour-long livestream gives fans a closer look at Drake's daily routines while debuting music videos for "I'm Spent" with Loe Shimmy, "Cheetah Print" featuring Sexyy Red, and "Outside Tweaking" with Stunna Sandy. He also debuted new songs with Don Toliver, Ella Langley, and Yeat.
Stay tuned for tour dates coming soon. See what you missed from Drake's "FOMO" livestream here.