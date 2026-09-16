Ed Sheeran Speaks Out After Macklemore Removed From 'Loop' Tour

Ed Sheeran is speaking out after Macklemore was removed from his tour.

One day after Rolling Stone reported that the "Thrift Shop" rapper was dropped from Sheeran's Loop tour, Sheeran shared a lengthy statement on Instagram on Tuesday (September 15) addressing his removal and "[setting] out some facts" about the situation, per People.

"I am appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The suffering and pain caused on both sides is a human tragedy," he said. "There are too many wars across the world causing immeasurable pain, none of which should be tolerated."

Sheeran said that when Macklemore asked to join his tour last year, he agreed "because I respect him as an artist," adding that "as with all my support acts, he agreed that the musician could "play a setlist of [his] choosing."

However, after Macklemore's first few performances during the New Jersey stop, during which he shared comments in support of Palestinians in Gaza, venues from upcoming tour stops reportedly "communicated that they would pull the shows" if Macklemore was still a supporting act. The "Shape of You" singer claimed he was told that the issue wasn't the content of his comments but rather the way his point was made during the show.

"I was informed that this stance was based on how Macklemore conveyed part of his message during his performance, rather than on everything that was said," he said. "I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge. One of those people was Robert Kraft. I was also involved in direct talks with promoters along with activists on both sides to try and find a mutual resolution for all, but the venue's and promoter's decision was final."

The English singer-songwriter said that the decision to remove Macklemore from his tour was the promoter's, "not mine," stating that the rapper's contract was with the concert promoter, Messina Touring Group.

"I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living," he said.

Sheeran said he has "always used my platform and music to bring people from all backgrounds and cultures together and this won't ever change."

"Those who have been to one of my shows will know that they are about unity, joy, escapism, love, and a place for everyone to feel welcome," he said. "I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn't mean I don't have them, and it doesn't mean I don't care. Nor does it mean I don't support causes in my own, personal way."

The "Azizam" musician explained the reason he doesn't use his "professional platform for politics" is because his audience includes "young people, often children, of all backgrounds" and that people who come to his shows "do not expect a political forum."

Sheeran added that he believes there is "room for multiple approaches to the same end [of] peace." He said that he respects Macklemore's "strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes," but that he chooses to use his own platform "to be a place of safety and sanctuary, to maintain diplomacy and keep conversations open, not closed."

He continued, "If we only focus on shouting the loudest, nothing will ever change. There are different approaches to being an advocate for change."

Sheeran concluded his statement saying that he spent the past week "trying to build bridges, to find a solution and unfortunately, was unable to do so," adding, "I know who I am, both as a person and as an artist, and those who know my heart know my values too."

On Tuesday afternoon, all of Sheeran's opening acts and his backing band announced that they have pulled out from the tour as well, People reports, including FINNEAS, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and Beoga.

"Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed. I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran," FINNEAS wrote on Instagram. "I stand with Palestine and is people."