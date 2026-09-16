Fed Expected To Raise Interest Rates Today

The Federal Reserve is set to announce its decision on interest rates today (Wednesday, September 16), wrapping up a two-day policy meeting in Washington. The central bank is widely expected to raise rates by a quarter-percentage-point for the first time in over three years, as it seeks to address inflation that remains above its 2% target. The current federal funds rate stands at 3.50% to 3.75%.

Inflation has been persistent, with the Consumer Price Index showing a 3.4% annual rate in August. This has prompted analysts to project a rate hike, despite President Donald Trump's calls for the Fed to lower rates instead. Trump has argued that the U.S. should benefit from lower borrowing costs, especially with midterm elections approaching in November.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is expected to hold a press conference following the announcement. Warsh has emphasized the Fed's responsibility to restore price stability, and a rate increase would signal a shift in policy to address inflation risks. The decision comes amid political pressure and economic challenges, including tariffs and rising energy costs linked to the conflict with Iran.

Markets have heavily priced in the likelihood of a rate hike, with futures markets assigning an 85% to 90% probability. The decision will be closely watched for its implications on future monetary policy, with potential impacts on mortgage rates, auto loans, and consumer spending.

According to Equiti, Warsh's approach at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium highlighted the need for action if inflation trends do not improve. Meanwhile, AP News reports that Warsh's credibility as a central banker is on the line, with the Fed's independence being tested by political influences.

The outcome of today's meeting will provide insight into how the Fed plans to balance inflation, growth, and political pressures in the coming months.