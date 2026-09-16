Flash Flood Threat Covering Parts Of Ohio Valley

Parts of the Ohio Valley are under a significant flash flood threat today (Wednesday, September 16), with heavy rain expected from Northern Illinois to the Indiana-Ohio border. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several flash flood emergencies due to torrential rain across east-central Indiana. This weather pattern is part of a multiday threat affecting millions across the Midwest and Central Plains.

According to the NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk has been issued for the region through Saturday, with expected rainfall totals between 5 and 8 inches. The heaviest downpours are anticipated to occur through the morning and afternoon. Central and Southern Iowa, along with Northern Missouri, are also at risk of flash flooding today.

The severe weather is being fueled by a stalled weather pattern and a heat dome over the Southeast, which has created conditions for intense rain rates. As reported by Fox Weather, the storms are moving from the Southwest and Gulf around the western flank of the heat dome, leading to a weeklong rainy pattern.

In addition to the flooding, severe storms capable of producing damaging winds are expected across central and southern Illinois, Indiana, and western Kentucky. The FOX Forecast Center has warned that the Quad Cities and southeastern Iowa, which experienced flooding earlier this week, could face more severe weather.

The stormy pattern is predicted to shift eastward into the Great Lakes by Saturday, with continued risks of flash flooding. Residents in affected areas are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions.