Guardians Seek AL Central Lead, Dodgers Poised To Win NL West

The Cleveland Guardians are set to host the Chicago White Sox in a crucial game that could decide the AL Central division leader. Cleveland trails Chicago by just half a game after a dramatic walk-off win on Tuesday (September 15). The Guardians also hold a slim lead for the final AL Wild Card spot, making tonight's game pivotal.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers are on the brink of clinching the NL West title. Their magic number is down to one as they prepare to face the Cincinnati Reds. A win tonight would secure the division title for the Dodgers.

Elsewhere in Major League Baseball, the Detroit Tigers aim for a seventh consecutive win as they take on the Toronto Blue Jays. The Chicago Cubs, currently holding the top NL Wild Card spot, will face the Atlanta Braves, who are also in a tight race for the NL East title.

The Guardians' series against the White Sox is part of a three-game set at Progressive Field. The matchup features key pitching duels, including White Sox right-hander Davis Martin against Guardians left-hander Foster Griffin on Tuesday. The series finale on Wednesday will see Guardians rookie Parker Messick take the mound.