How Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez Plan To Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are preparing to mark a significant milestone in their marriage.

While appearing as a guest on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle on September 15, Blanco was asked how he and the Rare Beauty founder are spending their first wedding anniversary this month. According to the music producer, he and Gomez plan to have some low-key celebrations for their anniversary after spending a lot of time traveling in recent months, per People.

"We wanted to just be chill. We've been traveling so much. We've been all over," he said. "I haven't been in my own bed in four months. And we're, like, chillers. We want to be chill. I don't know. Maybe we'll watch our speeches or something like that."

Blanco also admitted that he was surprised by the tradition of saving the wedding cake to enjoy together on the first anniversary, saying he "didn't even know this was a thing" until Gomez's grandmother told him to save the cake to eat it later. Fortunately for the couple, most of the cake managed to survive the night, even after Gomez's friend and Only Murders in the Building costar Martin Short mistakenly cut into it too early.

"I hope you only have to eat it for the first year," Blanco quipped. "I hope that's the only tradition. I don't want to be eating this thing on year six. I didn't even wrap it correctly. It's probably furry now."

Gomez and Blanco said "I do" on September 27, 2025, in a romantic ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. He recently shared why the "unconventional" ceremony was his bride's childhood "dream."