Illinois Governor Pritzker Discusses Impact Of Operation Midway Blitz

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has spoken out about the impact of Operation Midway Blitz, a federal immigration enforcement campaign launched by the Trump Administration in September of last year. Speaking in Chicago on Tuesday (September 15), Pritzker vowed to hold federal agents accountable for the operation's effects on communities across Illinois.

Operation Midway Blitz involved multiple federal agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and led to thousands of arrests statewide. However, according to a WGN Investigates report, less than 20 percent of detainees had criminal convictions. The operation sparked protests and was criticized for causing fear and disruption in immigrant communities.

Governor Pritzker emphasized the ongoing trauma experienced by families, stating, "For a year now, people have lived with the fear that something as ordinary as taking your children to school, or visiting a relative, or running an errand can become life-altering." He also highlighted the economic impact, with a University of Illinois analysis revealing a $1.26 billion loss in buying activity and $107 million in sales tax revenue in Cook County alone.

The Illinois Accountability Commission, established by Pritzker, is investigating alleged misconduct by federal agents. Despite challenges, including limited cooperation from federal officials, the commission has collected evidence and made referrals for prosecutions. Governor Pritzker remains committed to seeking accountability, stating, "Let me say this to any agent or to any administration official who thinks that we've forgotten about their cruelty: it will not go unchecked."

The operation's impact continues to resonate, with community leaders and residents calling for justice and accountability. State Senator Celina Villanueva, D-Chicago, expressed pride in those who stood up to protest and protect their neighbors, emphasizing the strength and unity of the community in the face of adversity.