Injured Boy, 6, Called 'Superhero' For Getting Help After Fatal Stabbing Rampage

A six-year-old boy from Houma, Louisiana, is being called a "superhero" after surviving a mass stabbing that left four adults dead and sent him to the hospital in critical condition. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the injured child on the 200 block of Ashland Drive after responding to reports of an attack. The boy, who had been stabbed, managed to escape the scene and reached a neighbor's house before collapsing inside. The neighbor called 911, and the child was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital, where officials say he remains in critical but stable condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect, identified as Kaegan Jude Solet, age 47, was taken into custody after a search of the area. Deputies later discovered the bodies of four adults in two homes on the same property. Authorities have not released the identities or ages of the victims, but said the group included at least one elderly woman. Investigators believe Solet, the boy, and the four adults were connected, though they have not explained the nature of their relationships or a possible motive.

Lt. Blake Tabor of the sheriff’s office described the crime scene as "very disturbing" and noted that this is the first quadruple homicide in the agency’s history. Tabor told reporters, "The child is still listed in critical condition, but stable. We do believe that he will pull through, but again, this is a day-to-day thing."

Solet has a history of violent crimes in Houma. In 2019, he was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman in a motel room, but was found not guilty of attempted second-degree murder by a jury, according to court records. He was also previously accused in connection with a 2019 homicide, but it is unclear if he was charged.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active and ongoing as detectives gather evidence and interview witnesses. They emphasized that there is no indication the attack was random. A fundraiser has been set up to support the boy's family.

Authorities have not yet announced any formal charges against Solet in the current case. More information is expected as the investigation continues.