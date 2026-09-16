Kim Kardashian is celebrating a major victory in connection to her Paris robbery.

The Kardashians star was awarded a symbolic 1 euro, equivalent to $1.15 in U.S. currency, by a Paris court as per her request in her civil case over the 2016 incident where she was held at gunpoint in her hotel room and robbed of more than $6 million worth of jewelry, per E! News.

One euro was also awarded to her longtime friend Simone Harouche, who was staying one floor down in the hotel at the time of the robbery, also by her request, the Associated Press reports. In a joint statement, Kardashian and Harouche celebrated the victory and thanked the courts for their decision as they continue to live with the impact of the "deeply traumatic" experience.

"We are grateful to the French justice system for recognizing us as victims of the terrible events that took place in Paris in 2016," they said the statement. "The experience was deeply traumatic, and its impact has stayed with us. Today's decision is not about the compensation, but about accountability and recognition. We are thankful to the Court and everyone who supported us throughout this process, and we hope to now move forward and continue to heal."

The court's decision comes more than a year after Kardashian tearfully testified in court that she thought she was "going to die" during the robbery after being bound and gagged with a hun held to her back.

"At that point, I was sure that's when they were going to shoot me," she said. "So I said a prayer for my family, my mom, my sister, and best friend. I absolutely did think I was gonna die."