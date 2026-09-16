Merriam-Webster Adds 1,400 Words In Major Dictionary Update

Merriam-Webster has announced a major update to its dictionary, adding 1,400 new words and definitions that reflect modern language and cultural trends. The change was revealed on the company's website on Tuesday (September 15), highlighting the publisher’s ongoing mission to track how people use language today.

According to Merriam-Webster, new entries range from internet and social media slang, like “looksmaxxing,” “meme coin,” and “Rickroll,” to food terms such as “superfood,” “cake pop,” and “shishito.” Technology continues to influence language with the addition of words like “compute” (now used as a noun for computational resources), “AGI” (artificial general intelligence), and “vibe coding.” Other new words capture trends in daily life and pop culture, including “cuffing season,” “Sunday scaries,” and “yacht rock.”

Gregory Barlow, President of Merriam-Webster, said, “The English language is changing rapidly. It's our mission today—as it has been for almost 200 years—to chronicle those changes.” He noted that each new word is chosen based on widespread and lasting use, backed by data-driven analysis. Barlow added, “Millions of people come to us for guidance, and we’re pleased that these new entries help all of us understand each other a little better."

The dictionary’s latest “glow-up” also includes words highlighting how people live and interact, such as “shapewear,” “California sober,” and “copium.” For a full list of new entries, readers can visit Merriam-Webster.com.

Merriam-Webster, headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, remains the oldest dictionary company in the United States and continues to update its dictionary regularly to reflect the language as it evolves.