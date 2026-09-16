NBC: Kennedy Center CFO Resigns

The Kennedy Center's chief financial officer, Donna Kauranen, has resigned, according to a report from NBC News. Kauranen, who took on the role in early 2025, stepped down amidst significant financial challenges facing the center. The Kennedy Center's board, appointed by President Donald Trump, recently voted to close the center due to financial difficulties and structural issues with the building.

Kauranen's departure adds to the uncertainty surrounding the center's future. The Kennedy Center, a renowned cultural institution, is reportedly in a "dire financial position" and may face bankruptcy. The board's decision to shutter the venue comes after a federal judge blocked efforts to rename the center after President Trump, which the board argued was necessary for securing renovation funds.

As the Kennedy Center navigates these challenges, it remains unclear how the resignation of its CFO will impact its financial recovery efforts. The center has not yet responded to requests for comment on Kauranen's resignation or the board's decision to close the venue.