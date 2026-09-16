New Order’s Gillian Gilbert Shares Cancer Diagnosis

By Will Mendelson

September 16, 2026

New Order e Liam Gillick @OGR
Photo: Giorgio Perottino / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

New Order keyboardist Gillian Gilbert has revealed that she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Gilbert shared the news in a statement via Instagram on Tuesday (Sept. 15) while clearing up confusion surrounding recent comments from her husband and bandmate, Stephen Morris.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Morris said a “health problem” would prevent him from leaving the country for an extended period, leading some fans to believe he was dealing with an illness.

“Thankfully Stephen is well,” Gilbert wrote on Instagram. “It is in fact me, who like many other people, is living with cancer.”

The musician didn't reveal what kind of cancer she was battling.

“We are enormously grateful for everyone’s kindness and support and would appreciate some privacy as I continue with my treatment,” she continued.

Earlier this year, the legendary new wave band announced that both Gilbert and Morris would sit out the band’s upcoming South American tour, which begins in São Paulo in November.

The news comes ahead of Joy Division and New Order’s joint induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

New Order
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